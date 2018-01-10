Spring preview 2018: Big South

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Big South

Men

Conference championship: April 20-22, The Patriot GC, Ninety Six, S.C.

Defending champion: Campbell

Team rankings: Campbell (59), Liberty (67), Gardner-Webb (143), High Point (182), Radford (191), Winthrop (197), Longwood (212), Presbyterian (236), Charleston Southern (278)

Midseason All-Conference team: Jesper Svensson, Campbell (89); Brendan MacDougall, High Point (157); Mickey DeMorat, Liberty (169); Ray Kraivixien, Campbell (231), Pontus Nyholm, Campbell (252)

What to expect: This will be a two-team race this spring between defending Big South champion Campbell and Liberty, which has two Big South titles in the last four seasons. The Camels are led by the top player in the conference and defending Big South medalist, Svensson, who notched four top-10s in five fall starts. The addition of another Swede, freshman Nyholm, also paid off in the fall. Liberty brought back four All-Conference players from a year ago, but one of them hurt his back and could miss the entire season (Kieran Vincent) and another finished the fall ranked 713th (Isaiah Logue).

Pick to win: Campbell

Women

Conference championship: April 13-15, The Patriot GC, Ninety Six, S.C.

Defending champion: Campbell

Team rankings: Campbell (57), Winthrop (113), High Point (132), Presbyterian (170), Charleston Southern (173), Longwood (221), Gardner-Webb (225), Radford (234)

Midseason All-Conference team: Chelsea Dantonio, Winthrop (241); Ayelen Irizar, Campbell (253); Desiree Andersson, Campbell (265); Stacey White, Campbell (279); Hayley McNeill, Charleston Southern (300)

What to expect: The Camels are the clear favorite to win a third straight Big South title and fifth in the last seven seasons. Campbell ranks six payers at No. 402 or better, nationally, led by Irizar, a senior from Argentina, and Andersson, a sophomore from Sweden. However, it was White and Anna Svanka who won individual titles for the Camels last fall. Dantonio is a real threat to capture Big South medalist honors this spring.

Pick to win: Campbell