The Forecaddie: Playing nine at 'Carnasty'

The R&A will give 42 British and Irish golfers the chance to play nine holes at Carnoustie ahead of this year’s Open Championship over the Scottish layout. It’s all part of the R&A’s drive to promote nine-hole golf.

The Man Out Front hopes the seven-time Open Championship venue is set up friendlier for the handicap golfers than it has been for the world’s best in past Opens.

The 42 men and women can qualify for the Stableford event through qualifying competitions at their home clubs. Those lucky enough to get through will take on the first five and last four holes of Carnoustie’s feared championship layout on July 14, five days before the start of the 147th Open Championship.

Ready-golf will be in play to help competitors play quicker.

“Nine-hole golf is continuing to grow in popularity among golfers so we are encouraging clubs throughout Great Britain and Ireland to offer men, women and juniors more opportunities to enjoy this shorter format of the game,” said Duncan Weir, the R&A’s executive director for golf development.

Weir, a former Scottish amateur international, still has the game to get around Carnoustie with a decent score. However, the best professionals have struggled around this beast of a links, particularly in the 1999 Open Championship. Sergio Garcia was reduced to tears after scores of 89-83 when the layout featured narrow fairways, deep rough and was dubbed “Carnasty.”

Friendly tees, easy pins and a helping hand from Mother Nature will be needed to ensure the toughest links on the Open Championship rota is playable for the club golfers.

Otherwise, they might never play 18 holes again, never mind nine.