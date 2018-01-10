VIDEO: This James Hahn trick-shot failure is way too funny

Trick shots are sometimes more entertaining when they fail.

That was definitely the case in this video with James Hahn. In the run-up to the Sony Open, the two-time PGA Tour winner tried an *interesting* new technique with his ball awkwardly in the rough right on the edge of a bunker.

How’d it go? Uhh, not well. But the attempt was hilarious and deservedly drew a lot of laughter from the background (and from Hahn himself).

If Hahn finds himself in this position during tournament play this week, something tells us he might test out a less risky technique.