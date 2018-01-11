Former NFL, college coach June Jones plays golf barefoot and putts with 5-iron

There’s no one right way to get the golf ball in the hole – whatever works, stick with it.

We say that because June Jones, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons as well as Hawaii and SMU on the college level, has a peculiar way of going about things on the golf course.

The football coach plays barefoot. And putts with his 5-iron.

Seriously. And it seems to work. Here’s footage of Jones in action during the Sony Open pro-am.

Former NFL and current CFL coach June Jones putts with a 5-iron. Would you try it? pic.twitter.com/PyJJTJZKKE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 11, 2018

It’s not totally clear why Jones, who now serves as head coach of the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, plays barefoot. But as he explained in the video above, he started putting with a 5-iron due to the yips.

So … this certainly isn’t the conventional way to play. But again, it does seem to work for him. We wouldn’t advise anyone try to heckle Jones about his style either.

As Jeff George can attest, Jones knows how to hold his ground.

Will Jones’ methods become a trend? OK, probably not. But if it works for you Coach, keep doing your thing!