Kevin Kisner makes good on national championship bet, wears Alabama jersey at Sony Open

Kevin Kisner always pays his debts.

The Georgia Bulldog alum owed Justin Thomas one embarrassing walk to the green at No. 17 Thursday at the Sony Open and dutifully donned an Alabama football jersey for the duration.

Thomas went to Alabama and the bet was made prior to Monday’s national championship game, in which Alabama freshman Tua Tagovaiola threw a game-winning, 41-yard touchdown pass to give the Crimson Tide a 26-23 overtime victory.

Georgia led 13-0 at halftime and Thomas would have had to make the same walk in a Georgia jersey in the event of a Bulldogs win.

Kisner made par after fulfilling his duties.