Spring preview 2018: Big Sky

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Big Sky

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 27-29, Boulder Creek GC, Boulder City, Nev.

Defending champion: Sacramento State

Team rankings: Northern Colorado (149), Southern Utah (178), Weber State (203), Sacramento State (204), Binghamton (237), Idaho (242), Hartford (251), North Dakota (294)

Midseason All-Conference team: Joshua Matz, Northern Colorado (384); Fidel Concepcion, Southern Utah (490); Andrew Romano, Northern Colorado (556); Devyn Fitchhorn, Sacramento State (650); Ali Hameed Saleh, Southern Utah (654)

What to expect: Sacramento State cruised to a 15-shot victory at last year’s conference championship, but the Hornets have fallen off this season after losing three of their four highest-ranked players to graduation. Northern Colorado finished runner-up at the conference championship last year and has actually improved slightly this season. Hence, the Bears have moved into favorite territory.

Pick to win: Northern Colorado

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 20-22, Boulder Creek, Boulder City, Nev.

Defending champion: Sacramento State

Team rankings: Sacramento State (69), Idaho (93), Portland State (99), Northern Arizona (150), Northern Colorado (162), Montana (165), Eastern Washington (169), Montana State (184), Weber State (205), Southern Utah (213), North Dakota (226), Idaho State (254)

Midseason All-Conference team: Sophie Hausmann, Idaho (150); Tara Finigan, Portland State (157); Sofie Babic, Sacramento State (256); Michelle Kim, Idaho (278); Sofia Anokhina, Northern Arizona (306)

What to expect: Sacramento State won the conference title in a playoff last year, and the crew could have an even easier time this spring. The Hornets are the highest-ranked squad in the conference by 24 spots and don’t look to be slowing down.

Pick to win: Sacramento State