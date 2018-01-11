The Forecaddie: Inbee Park focuses on comeback, passes on role in Winter Olympics

The Forecaddie figured Inbee Park might take part in the countdown to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, but it turns out she’s already practicing in Las Vegas.

Park’s manager, Anthony Kim (not that one), told the Man Out Front that while the gold-medal winner did receive calls about playing a role in the ongoing festivities, she’s too busy preparing for 2018.

That’s good news since Park hasn’t teed it up on the LPGA since the 2017 Ricoh Women’s British Open last August. While a thumb injury sidelined her for much of 2016, she suffered from a sore back last season.

The seven-time major winner will make her 2018 debut at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, which she won in 2015 and ’17.

Kim said she plans to compete in every tournament from Singapore through San Francisco to start her season, a total of seven events. She’ll skip the first three tournaments in the Bahamas, Australia and Thailand.

Park played a total of 15 events in 2017 and 10 in ’16, the year she won gold. Surely her eyes are fixed on October’s UL International Crown, which will be hosted for the first time in South Korea. The pressure to make the team and win the event might not be Olympic-level high, but it’s not far off.