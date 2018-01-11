Zach Johnson tied for the lead in Round 1 of Sony Open in Hawaii

Here is a recap of Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

LEADING: Zach Johnson birdied the par-5 18th hole to shoot 7-under 63 in Round 1 and grab a share of the lead alongside Chris Kirk. Johnson began the day with three straight birdies and didn’t make any bogeys on the afternoon in his first PGA Tour start of 2018. Kirk, meanwhile, missed the cut here in 2017 and 2016 but bounced back with seven birdies and no bogeys to shoot the low round from the morning wave.

CHASING: We’ve got a logjam atop the leaderboard with Vaughn Taylor, Kyle Stanley, Brian Harman and Talor Gooch T-2 at 6 under. Taylor, 41, has two top-10 finishes in five starts this season after failing to crack the top 10 all of last season. Gooch won on the Web.com Tour last year and is playing his first season on the PGA Tour. His best finish thus far was a T-16 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November. Harman, meanwhile, continues his stellar play of late after a third-place finish at last week’s Tournament of Champions. Also of note, Steve Allan chipped in for eagle at the Par-5 18th to shoot 2-under 68 in just his second PGA Tour start since 2013.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Video evidence of the aforementioned Allan chip-in for eagle below:

Shot of the Day! It's just his 2nd start since 2013. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/HW5XuTO9sM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 12, 2018

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage Saturday from 7:30-10 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.