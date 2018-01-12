Brian Harman still on a roll, leads Sony Open after Round 2

Here is a recap of Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

LEADING: Brian Harman matched the low round of the day in Thursday’s opening round and improved on that with a 7-under 63 in Round 2. Harman took the outright lead Friday with an eagle at the par-5 ninth hole, his final hole of the day, and now holds a three-shot advantage over the field. Harman has not finished outside the top eight in four starts on the PGA Tour this season and is looking for his third career victory – Harman won the John Deere Classic in 2014 and the Wells Fargo Championship last May.

CHASING: Zach Johnson trails by three shots now after losing some ground. He shot 3-under 67 to move to 10 under after beginning Round 2 with a share of the lead. He’s tied with John Peterson, among others – Peterson hasn’t played a full season on the PGA Tour since 2014 and has never finished in the top 10 in more than 80 starts. Good chance to do that and perhaps something much bigger this week. Tom Hoge is also T-2 at 10 under, as is Chris Kirk after a 3-under 67. Justin Thomas is 6 under after a second consecutive 67 and Jordan Spieth made the cut on the number at 3 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Jordan Spieth drained a 91-foot birdie putt Friday at No. 5. Yes, you read that correctly. It was a career-long make for Spieth and nearly 40 feet longer than his previous long putt. Luckily there are video cameras to document the goings-on at every PGA Tour event and you can watch the putt right here.

The longest putt of his career! Jordan being Jordan. pic.twitter.com/r32lMU0aPm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2018

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage Saturday from 7:30-10 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.