Live blog: 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour season continues this week with the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

We will be tracking the Round 2 action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 6-10 p.m.)

PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, 5-11 p.m.; Sunday, 5-10 p.m.

ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

3:40 p.m.: Three straight birdies for Harman, who now holds a 2-shot lead at 12 under. Clinical. Zach Johnson plodding along at even par through 10 and Stewart Cink is making a move today at 6 under through 11. He’s all the way up to T-6 after an even-par 70 in Round 1.

3:15 p.m.: Justin Thomas just moved into the top 10 with a birdie at No. 16. He’s 2 under through 8 today with another birdie hole coming up at the par-5 18th. Still right in the thick of this thing. Currently five shots back of Brian Harman, who leads outright at 10 under.

2:45 p.m.: Brian Harman just made birdie at No. 18, his ninth hole of the day, to take the outright lead at 9 under. He’s currently one shot up on John Peterson, who birdied his first four holes of the day to move to 8 under. It’s the first start of the season for Peterson, who hasn’t been full-time on the PGA Tour since 2014. He has two career top-10 finishes in 83 PGA Tour starts and has played mostly on the Web.com Tour in recent years.

