Pat Perez finds out he'll be a dad in a beautiful way

Pat Perez has enjoyed a renaissance since returning from shoulder surgery in 2016. But his greatest moment arrived this week.

Pat and his wife Ashley appeared to be out to dinner Saturday in Hawaii. It wouldn’t be just an normal meal, though, as the spouse offered her husband an incredible and creative surprise.

That’s terrific! Congrats to the happy couple!

The video didn’t show totally clearly what the message on the plate was – although you may have gathered it from context clues – but here is the full message:

Those two recent PGA Tour wins coming after many doubted him must feel sweet for Pat Perez. But the 41-year-old learning he’s going to be a dad?

Now that is a truly special moment he’ll remember forever.