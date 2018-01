Jordan Spieth’s wild ride at the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii continues.

Spieth shot 1 under 69 Thursday with a quadruple bogey on the card. Friday he made the longest putt of his career at the par-4 fifth hole, a 91-foot bomb to get to 2 under for the tournament. His previous career-long make was 52 feet at the 2016 Valspar Championship, according to the PGA Tour Media Twitter page.

Check out the video below.