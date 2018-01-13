Live blog: 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour season continues this week with the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

We will be tracking the Round 3 action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 6-10 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 6-10 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, 5-11 p.m.; Sunday, 5-10 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, 5-11 p.m.; Sunday, 5-10 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Sony Open Tracker

7 p.m.: Live coverage getting started right now on Golf Channel so make sure to flip over. Harman still up two shots at 13 under with a a big group behind him – Zach Johnson, Tom Hoge, Chris Kirk, Talor Gooch and John Peterson are all T-2 at 11 under. Should be plenty of movement tonight, let’s get nuts.

6:25 p.m.: Leaders just teed off and we’re set for more primetime golf from Hawaii. Zach Johnson birdied No. 1 to get to 11 under, so he’s now two back of leader Brian Harman. Jordan Spieth 1 under through 5 today, Justin Thomas even par through six and T-27 at 6 under for the tournament.

• • •