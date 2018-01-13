PGA Tour players in Hawaii alarmed by false ballistic missile report

PGA Tour golfers in Hawaii for the Sony Open received a big scare Saturday morning after reports of a ballistic missile threat popped up on their phones.
The alert read as follows:
“Emergency alert: BALLISTIC MISSLE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”
Officials announced it was a false alarm more than 30 minutes later, according to USA Today. Multiple players posted messages on Twitter after receiving the alert to find out more information during what had to have been a pretty harrowing 30 minutes. Several players tweeted about taking shelter during that time.
Here’s how players reacted to the false alarm.
Comments