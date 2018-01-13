Tee times, pairings: 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 3

Here are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.
SATURDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 4:05 p.m.: Scott Brown, Scott Piercy, Matt Every
- 4:15 p.m.: Brandon Harkins, Ben Martin, Adam Schenk
- 4:25 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Daniel Berger, Matt Jones
- 4:35 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Emiliano Grillo
- 4:45 p.m.: Wesley Bryan, Marc Leishman, Ryan Blaum
- 4:55 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Jason Dufner, Sam Saunders
- 5:05 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Ryan Armour, Hudson Swafford
- 5:15 p.m.: Daisuke Kataoka, Harris English, Gary Woodland
- 5:25 p.m.: Jerry Kelly, Russell Knox, Cameron Smith
- 5:35 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Brian Stuard
- 5:45 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Ollie Schniederjans, Kyle Stanley
- 5:55 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Chris Kirk, Talor Gooch
- 6:05 p.m.: Brian Harman, Zach Johnson, John Peterson
OFF TEE NO. 10
- 4:05 p.m.: Rory Sabbatini, Seamus Power, Corey Conners
- 4:15 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Jonathan Byrd, James Hahn
- 4:25 p.m.: Tyrone Van Aswegen, Nicholas Lindheim, Chez Reavie
- 4:35 p.m.: Dominic Bozzelli, Tony Finau, Jonathan Randolph
- 4:45 p.m.: Xinjun Zhang, Blayne Barber, J.J. Spaun
- 4:55 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Vaughn Taylor, Webb Simpson
- 5:05 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin
- 5:15 p.m.: Roberto Díaz, Andrew Putnam, Keegan Bradley
- 5:25 p.m.: Steve Allan, Brian Gay, William McGirt
- 5:35 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Conrad Shindler, Colt Knost
- 5:45 p.m.: D.A. Points, Si Woo Kim, Austin Cook
- 5:55 p.m.: John Oda, Shugo Imahira
- 6:05 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Sam Ryder Longwood
