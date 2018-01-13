Tom Hoge alone in front and looking for first PGA Tour win at Sony Open

Here is a recap of Round 3 of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

LEADING: Tom Hoge has never finished better than T-4 on the PGA Tour, but he has a chance to grab his first win in the 76th start of his career. Hoge, who earned his PGA Tour card on the final day of the Web.com Tour Championship last fall, boasts seven career top-10 finishes. He shot 6-under 64 to finish on top through 54 holes on a day which included plenty of movement atop the leaderboard. The 28-year-old TCU alum is currently ranked No. 392 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

CHASING: Brian Harman couldn’t capitalize at the par-5 18th hole and finished with a par to shoot 2-under 68 on the day. Harman began Round 3 with a three-shot lead but made a costly bogey at the par-3 11th hole after repeatedly asking a nearby tournament volunteer to lower his ‘Quiet’ sign. Patton Kizzire is T-2 alongside Harman after shooting 6-under 64, quite the feat considering he began the day with a double bogey at No. 1. Kyle Stanely is alone in fourth at 13 under while Chris Kirk is solo fifth. Russell Knox and Ollie Schniederjans are T-6 at 12 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Weekend warrior Tony Finau has made 17 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour and shot 3-under 67 on the day. He also aced the par-3 17th hole with this sweet swing from 194 yards.

