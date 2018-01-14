Blayne Barber's caddie in critical condition in ICU after hitting head in fall

It couldn’t have been a much more difficult Saturday for Blayne Barber.

There was the false missile scare in Hawaii while he played the Sony Open, but his looper was likely his primary concern.

Per multiple outlets, Barber’s caddie, Cory Gilmer, was in critical condition Saturday in a neurological intensive care unit at a local hospital after falling and hitting his head on Friday night.

Barber offered his thoughts about the whole situation on Twitter.

What a 12 hours it’s been. Cory (one of my best buds and caddie) is in the neurological ICU in HI after collapsing and hitting his head. Please pray for him. We trust in Jesus in the easy and the hard. Between that and the missile “threat” I’ve had quite the reality check today. — Blayne Barber™ (@BlayneBarberAU) January 13, 2018

What are the details behind the fall?

As Barber, 28, told reporters after Saturday’s third round, he and Gilmer were at dinner Friday night, but the caddie then met up with some friends at another restaurant after.

It was at that location where Gilmer fell.

“He was just standing up and fell and hit his head on the floor pretty hard evidently,” Barber said Saturday. “By the time I got there, he was unconscious, and the paramedics were there. Then I went to the hospital with him (Friday night). He’s pretty much just been unresponsive since then.”

According to Barber on Saturday, doctors said they weren’t currently considering surgery and that they were trying to control the swelling and bleeding in Gilmer’s brain.

Barber contemplated withdrawing from the event, but with Gilmer unresponsive, he didn’t feel there was much he could do by staying at the hospital Saturday. Instead he played, using his brother Shayne as a fill-in caddie.

Barber understandably struggled to a third-round 2-over 72 to drop to a tie for 70th after a difficult Friday night.

“I slept about three hours,” Barber said. “That was about the hardest day of golf I’ve ever played.”

Early Sunday morning, Barber offered another update on the situation.

Unfortunately, it appears Gilmer is still struggling. But the caddie’s family is on the way for support.

A few people went and were able to see Cory tonight. He’s still unconscious and sedated. He’s moving a lot in his bed but mostly from discomfort. They are monitoring the swelling in the brain from the impact of the fall. His family is coming tomorrow. Thanks for all the prayers! — Blayne Barber™ (@BlayneBarberAU) January 14, 2018

We’re all hoping for the best for Cory.