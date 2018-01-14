Chris Paisley bests Branden Grace at BMW SA Open for 1st Euro Tour win

Chris Paisley should have his wife, Keri, caddie for him more often. They’re a winning combination.

Paisley won the BMW SA Open with Keri by his side. It was Keri’s first time caddying for her husband, and it earned Paisley his first European Tour title in his 118th start. The former University of Tennessee player is the third Englishman to win the BMW SA Open in the last four years, following Andy Sullivan in 2015, and Graeme Storm last year.

The 31-year-old Paisley took a one-shot lead into the final round and extended that advantage over the final round despite playing with home favorite Branden Grace. Many expected Grace, an eight-time European Tour winner, to overcome the deficit and win in front of his home fans. The World No. 30 was the highest-ranked player in the field.

However, Paisley returned a 6-under 66 against Grace’s 68 to win by three shots with a 21-under 267 total. He earned a check for $195,000.

“I’m just so happy with how the week went and to get the win, for not only myself and Keri, but for everyone that’s stood behind me,” Paisley said. “It’s unbelievable. I still can’t believe it. Going head to head against Branden, in his home country with pretty much everyone in the crowd on his side was tough but I just played great.

“I played out of my skin. I didn’t even think I was capable of playing that well to be honest, and to come out on top in such a wonderful place is amazing.”

Keri only got the call because Paisley’s usual caddie decided to take the week off to go on holiday. His timing couldn’t have been worse.

“My regular caddie is getting some stick, but I just can’t say enough about how good of a job she has done this week and just in life in general,” Paisley said. “She doesn’t know that much about golf but she knows me really well and she knows when I’m going a little quicker than I usually do or getting a bit tight.

“Coming up the last fairway with her next to me was just incredible.”

