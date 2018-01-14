Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Coming Up This Week - Pro Golf Schedule

LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 22: Brian Harman plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with The Clinton Foundation at the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West on January 22, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Coming Up This Week - Pro Golf Schedule

Digital Edition

Coming Up This Week - Pro Golf Schedule

Here is a look at this week’s upcoming professional golf schedule:

PGA Tour

CareerBuilder Challenge
When: Jan. 18-21
Where: Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

European Tour

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
When: Jan. 18-21
Where: Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Web.com Tour

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
When: Jan. 21-24
Where: The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship
When: Jan 21-24
Where: Hualalai Golf Course, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

 

, , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home