Coming Up This Week - Pro Golf Schedule

Here is a look at this week’s upcoming professional golf schedule:

PGA Tour

CareerBuilder Challenge

When: Jan. 18-21

Where: Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

European Tour

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

When: Jan. 18-21

Where: Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Web.com Tour

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

When: Jan. 21-24

Where: The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship

When: Jan 21-24

Where: Hualalai Golf Course, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii