Coming Up This Week - Pro Golf Schedule

Here is a look at this week’s upcoming professional golf schedule:
PGA Tour
CareerBuilder Challenge
When: Jan. 18-21
Where: Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.
European Tour
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
When: Jan. 18-21
Where: Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Web.com Tour
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
When: Jan. 21-24
Where: The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Championship
When: Jan 21-24
Where: Hualalai Golf Course, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Comments