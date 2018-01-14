European Tour power rankings - Jan. 15, 2018

Here are the Golfweek European Tour Top 10 Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 15, 2018:
10. Branden Grace
Second place in BMW SA Open points to strong 2018 for Mr. 62.
9. Francesco Molinari
Much expected of classy Italian this season after outstanding 2017 on both Euro and PGA Tours
8. Matthew Fitzpatrick
Went 1-1-1 in EurAsia Cup, including two sessions partnering Thomas Pieters. A Ryder Cup preview?
7. Henrik Stenson
Was called on to partner EurAsia Cup rookies Fleetwood and Alexander Levy, a mentoring role he might play in Ryder Cup.
6. Tyrrell Hatton
Another to go 3-for-3 in EurAsia Cup, which helps his hopes for Ryder Cup debut.
5. Jon Rahm
Another Abu Dhabi absentee. Can he match last year’s stellar performance in 2018?
4. Tommy Fleetwood
Went 3-for-3 in EurAsia Cup, which bodes well for hopeful Ryder Cup debut.
3. Sergio Garcia
Skips Abu Dhabi but defends his Dubai title the week after.
2. Rory McIlroy
Will be focus of attention in Abu Dhabi after long winter layoff.
1. Justin Rose
Looks for his fourth victory since November in Abu Dhabi this week.
