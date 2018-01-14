European Tour power rankings - Jan. 15, 2018

Here are the Golfweek European Tour Top 10 Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 15, 2018:

10. Branden Grace

Second place in BMW SA Open points to strong 2018 for Mr. 62.

9. Francesco Molinari

Much expected of classy Italian this season after outstanding 2017 on both Euro and PGA Tours

8. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Went 1-1-1 in EurAsia Cup, including two sessions partnering Thomas Pieters. A Ryder Cup preview?

7. Henrik Stenson

Was called on to partner EurAsia Cup rookies Fleetwood and Alexander Levy, a mentoring role he might play in Ryder Cup.

6. Tyrrell Hatton

Another to go 3-for-3 in EurAsia Cup, which helps his hopes for Ryder Cup debut.

5. Jon Rahm

Another Abu Dhabi absentee. Can he match last year’s stellar performance in 2018?

4. Tommy Fleetwood

Went 3-for-3 in EurAsia Cup, which bodes well for hopeful Ryder Cup debut.

3. Sergio Garcia

Skips Abu Dhabi but defends his Dubai title the week after.

2. Rory McIlroy

Will be focus of attention in Abu Dhabi after long winter layoff.

1. Justin Rose

Looks for his fourth victory since November in Abu Dhabi this week.