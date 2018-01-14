Golfweek Digital Edition
> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT
TMOF: Lee Janzen returns to PGA Tour for one week and one week only
> BY THE NUMBERS
Driving force – Attention to wedge play has helped lift long-knocker Dustin Johnson to new heights (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA: Patton Kizzire outlasted James Hahn to win the Sony Open on the 6th sudden-death playoff hole Sunday (Kilbridge)
LPGA: Let’s rekindle mixed-team event featuring LPGA, PGA players (Nichols)
EUROPEAN: Chris Paisley (above) breaks through with a little spousal support at BMW SA Open (Tait)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Scott Parel’s dream comes true as one-time computer programmer earns playoff victory at Diamond Resorts Invitational. (Kilbridge)
> JUNIORS
Inspired to play: Kyra Cox building stellar golf resume after vowing to help autistic sister (Casey)
> AMATEURS
Joaquin Niemann’s final Latin America Amateur will be one to remember (Romine)
> THE GOLF LIFE
Head games: No round of golf is complete without the perfect cap (Klein)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Tony Finau
19. Brooks Koepka
18. Henrik Stenson
17. Sergio Garcia
16. Patton Kizzire
LPGA
10: Stacy Lewis
9. Cristie Kerr
European Tour
10. Branden Grace
9. Francesco Molinari
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> MEDIA
TV column: Stuck in the Web – The minor-league circuit’s appeal is rooted in good stories and some promising storytellers (Kaufmann)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Bjorn was born to lead 2018 European Ryder Cup team (Tait)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Pros attuned to finding course opportunities, not noticing nuances (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
PGA Tour returns to Lower 48 at LaQuinta
