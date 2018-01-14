Digital Edition
FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT

TMOF: Lee Janzen returns to PGA Tour for one week and one week only

TMOF: Lee Janzen returns to PGA Tour for one week and one week only

BY THE NUMBERS

Driving force – Attention to wedge play has helped lift long-knocker Dustin Johnson to new heights (Dusek)

Driving force – Attention to wedge play has helped lift long-knocker Dustin Johnson to new heights (Dusek)

AROUND THE TOURS

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 14: Chris Paisley of England kisses caddie and wife Keri with the trophy after his victory during day four of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 14, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

PGA: Patton Kizzire outlasted James Hahn to win the Sony Open on the 6th sudden-death playoff hole Sunday (Kilbridge)

LPGA: Let’s rekindle mixed-team event featuring LPGA, PGA players (Nichols)

EUROPEAN: Chris Paisley (above) breaks through with a little spousal support at BMW SA Open (Tait)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Scott Parel’s dream comes true as one-time computer programmer earns playoff victory at Diamond Resorts Invitational. (Kilbridge)

JUNIORS

Kyra J. Cox - Courtesy of AJGA

Inspired to play: Kyra Cox building stellar golf resume after vowing to help autistic sister (Casey)

AMATEURS

Joaquin Niemann’s final Latin America Amateur will be one to remember (Romine)

THE GOLF LIFE

Head games: No round of golf is complete without the perfect cap  (Klein)

Head games: No round of golf is complete without the perfect cap  (Klein)

POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour

Justin Thomas (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

20. Tony Finau

19. Brooks Koepka

18. Henrik Stenson

17. Sergio Garcia

16. Patton Kizzire

15-1. Click here

LPGA

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 27: Shanshan Feng of China celebrates after completion of her round during day two of the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia at TPC Kuala Lumpur East Course on October 27, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Stanley Chou/Getty Images)

10: Stacy Lewis

9. Cristie Kerr

8-1: Click here

European Tour

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - DECEMBER 17: Justin Rose of England pictured during final round of the 2017 Indonesian Masters at Royale Jakarta Golf Club on December 17, 2017 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Arep Kulal/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images)

10. Branden Grace

9. Francesco Molinari

8-1. Click here

SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

MEDIA

TV column: Stuck in the Web – The minor-league circuit's appeal is rooted in good stories and some promising storytellers (Kaufmann)

TV column: Stuck in the Web – The minor-league circuit’s appeal is rooted in good stories and some promising storytellers (Kaufmann)

EURO PERSPECTIVE

Bjorn was born to lead 2018 European Ryder Cup team (Tait)

THE 19TH HOLE

Pros attuned to finding course opportunities, not noticing nuances (Lynch)

Pros attuned to finding course opportunities, not noticing nuances (Lynch)

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

 PGA Tour returns to Lower 48 at LaQuinta

PGA Tour returns to LaQuinta

(Image credits: Cover: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Manuela Davies/Getty Images; By The Numbers: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports; Around The Tours: Warren Little/Getty Images; Juniors: Kyra J. Cox Photo Courtesy of AJGA; The Golf Life: Bradley S. Klein/Golfweek; Power Rankings: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Thomas); Stanley Chou/Getty Images (Feng); Asian Tour via Getty Images (Rose); Media: Michael Cohen/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images; Above: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

