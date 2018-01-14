Live blog: Sony Open in Hawaii, final round

Searching for his first PGA Tour victory, Tom Hoge takes a one-shot victory into Sunday’s final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. But a list of others that includes past Tour winners Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman, both a shot back, are in position to make a charge.

We will be tracking the final-round action at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

PGA TOUR RADIO: Sunday, 5-10 p.m.

Sunday, 5-10 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

4 p.m. ET: Remember, the final round of the Sony Open will not appear on Golf Channel in its usual capacity because of a network strike. However, you can listen to the end of the final round for free here.

3:50 p.m. ET: With the leaders set to tee off in 30 minutes, Kevin Kisner is already making his run up the leaderboard. Kisner started the tournament having to pay off a bet he made with Justin Thomas. He is now 3 under through 7 holes on Sunday to climb to 10 under. Tom Hoge, who tees off at 4:20 p.m. ET, leads at 16 under.

• • •