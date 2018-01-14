Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

LPGA power rankings - Jan. 15, 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 27: Shanshan Feng of China celebrates after completion of her round during day two of the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia at TPC Kuala Lumpur East Course on October 27, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Stanley Chou/Getty Images) Getty Images

LPGA power rankings - Jan. 15, 2018

Digital Edition

LPGA power rankings - Jan. 15, 2018

Here are the Golfweek LPGA Top 10 Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 15, 2018:

10. Stacy Lewis

Texan’s first event will be in the Bahamas, followed by Thailand and Singapore. She’ll skip Australia.

9. Cristie Kerr

Finished 1-2 last season in the only two putting categories the LPGA keeps.

8. Anna Nordqvist

Swede begins her 2018 season in mid-February in Thailand.

7. Brooke Henderson

Finished last season tied with Thompson in par-5 scoring at 4.58.

6. In-Kyung Kim

Won three times in 17 starts last year, ranking 129th in events played.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Began last season with eight consecutive top-10 finishes. Looks to match that consistency in ’18.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Began 2018 training with Vision54 instructors Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott in Phoenix, a key to her success.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Played only one full season on the LPGA, yet has more than $2 million in career earnings.

2. Lexi Thompson

Went on her first cruise this month while her resting her wrist. A vital break after an emotional 2017.

1. Shanshan Feng

Back in the U.S. working with instructor Gary Gilchrist and encouraging the young Chinese players under his tutelage.

, , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home