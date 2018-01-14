LPGA power rankings - Jan. 15, 2018

Here are the Golfweek LPGA Top 10 Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 15, 2018:

10. Stacy Lewis

Texan’s first event will be in the Bahamas, followed by Thailand and Singapore. She’ll skip Australia.

9. Cristie Kerr

Finished 1-2 last season in the only two putting categories the LPGA keeps.

8. Anna Nordqvist

Swede begins her 2018 season in mid-February in Thailand.

7. Brooke Henderson

Finished last season tied with Thompson in par-5 scoring at 4.58.

6. In-Kyung Kim

Won three times in 17 starts last year, ranking 129th in events played.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Began last season with eight consecutive top-10 finishes. Looks to match that consistency in ’18.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Began 2018 training with Vision54 instructors Pia Nilsson and Lynn Marriott in Phoenix, a key to her success.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Played only one full season on the LPGA, yet has more than $2 million in career earnings.

2. Lexi Thompson

Went on her first cruise this month while her resting her wrist. A vital break after an emotional 2017.

1. Shanshan Feng

Back in the U.S. working with instructor Gary Gilchrist and encouraging the young Chinese players under his tutelage.