PGA Tour power rankings - Jan. 15, 2018

Here are the Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for Jan. 15, 2018:

20. Tony Finau

Shot three consecutive 67s to close out a T-32 finish at the Sony Open. Owns three top-16 finishes, including a runner-up, this season.

19. Brooks Koepka

Hanging on inside the top 20, but a troublesome wrist is affecting his performance on the course.

18. Henrik Stenson

Earned points in each of the last two days at the EurAsia Cup. His T-2 in China still his only Tour start of the new season.

17. Sergio Garcia

Has yet to tee it up on the PGA Tour this season, and he won’t play the next two weeks.

16. Patton Kizzire

The new FedEx Cup leader after Sony playoff win. Owns five top-15 finishes already this season, including two wins.

15. Rory McIlroy

McIlroy insists his heart irregularity is no issue, and he’ll play the next two weeks in the Middle East.

14. Patrick Cantlay

Decided to take off three weeks following his T-14 finish at the Tournament of Champions.

13. Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Spaniard posted three top-11s during the Tour’s fall portion. Closed the EurAsia Cup with a singles victory.

12. Paul Casey

T-19 or better in three fall starts before winning two of his three matches at the EurAsia Cup. Not in field for CareerBuilder or Farmers.

11. Marc Leishman

Had posted five top-7 finishes in seven starts before tying for 47th at Waialae.

10. Brian Harman

Had a chance to win at Waialae, but he did tie for fourth and still hasn’t finished worse than eighth in five PGA Tour starts this season.

9. Jason Day

T-11 in each of his two fall starts, and will get things going again at the Farmers.

8. Pat Perez

Ranks seventh on Tour in strokes gained: putting and has three top-5s already this season, including a win in Malaysia.

7. Hideki Matsuyama

Top-5 ballstriker on Tour and is starting to catch fire with three consecutive top-5s entering next start at Torrey Pines.

6. Jon Rahm

Returns to action at CareerBuilder Challenge after finishing runner-up at Kapalua, his first start since winning the European Tour finale in Dubai last November.

5. Justin Thomas

Solid showing in title defense at Sony, tying for 14th while shooting 68 or better each day.

4. Rickie Fowler

Will enter next start at the Farmers having finished T-4, second in first two Tour starts of new season.

3. Jordan Spieth

Closed Sony with back-to-back 66s, though his T-18 finish snapped his streak of seven consecutive top-9s.

2. Justin Rose

Still enjoying his offseason and his current hot streak – three wins among 10 consecutive top-10s. Slated to return at Torrey Pines in two weeks.

1. Dustin Johnson

A much-deserved week off for the World No. 1 after a dominating victory at Kapalua. Tour’s leader in strokes gained: tee-to-green.