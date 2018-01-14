Rory McIlroy claims overreaction to news of heart irregularity

Rory McIlroy wants to be clear: He’s doing just fine.

The Northern Irishman revealed Friday in an interview with the Daily Telegraph that he’s recently learned of an irregularity with his heart.

He further explained that he has “a flat T-wave” and will need to get a cardiogram on his heart every six months and an annual MRI scan. McIlroy also talked about the source of the issue, saying that a bad viral infection in China 18 months ago led to a thickening of his left ventricle as well as some scar tissue being present.

While it all sounds so serious, the 28-year-old noted in the interview that as long as he stays on top of it and stays fit, all will be good.

Apparently, he didn’t feel he got the full message across.

On Saturday, McIlroy posted to Instagram about his heart revelation. In the message, he iterated that the irregularity is “really not that big of a deal and northing to worry about” and that “there’s been a big reaction to it in the media which there really shouldn’t be.”

He also added that he is fit and healthy for the 2018 season (after a 2017 campaign stilted by a rib issue).

Considering McIlroy’s ambitious early 2018 schedule, we don’t doubt that he’s not too worried.