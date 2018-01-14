The Forecaddie: Chris Paisley’s wife Keri pinch hits as caddie in BMW SA Open win

Sean Russell can breathe a sigh of relief. His job caddying for Chris Paisley is secure.

The Forecaddie has some advice for Russell when it comes to vacations: Choose your time wisely.

Russell splits his time between Newcastle, England and Chamonix, France. He decided he needed some R&R in his French home before traveling to this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Bad move. He missed out on Paisley winning the BMW SA Open, his first European Tour victory. The former University of Tennessee player talked his wife Keri into carrying his bag for the first time.

Aside from missing out on his 10 percent share of Paisley’s winnings — just over $19,000 — the man who goes by the Twitter handle Chamoix Sean Caddy thought he might just be out of a job.

After all, why would the Paisleys break up a winning partnership?

The Man Out Front eventually tracked Russell down. It didn’t take him long to confirm he’ll be back on Paisley’s bag in Abu Dhabi this week.

“Keri just texted me to say I can have my job back this week!” a relieved Russell replied. However, he wasn’t sure if it was a good idea.

“He only played SA as a warm up for Abu Dhabi. … maybe I should have a few more weeks off!!”

Mrs. Paisley obviously wants to go out with a 100 percent winning percentage, but she’ll no doubt keep reminding Russell of her husband’s SA Open win until Chamonix Sean guides Paisley to his next victory.