Strike affects Golf Channel coverage of Sony Open, viewers not impressed

A strike by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (ITASE) affected Golf Channel’s coverage of the Sony Open Sunday and viewers noticed.

It was not known immediately who performed the technical duties normally handled by ITASE members during the Sony Open telecast.

This Tweet may have given us a hint.

Haha, Jerry Foltz is running one of the tower cameras. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/OsKhGI2TcA — D.J. Piehowski (@DJPie) January 15, 2018

Foltz is an on-course reporter for the Golf Channel.

Granted, it's impressive that they could pull a broadcast like this together at all. And it's weirdly interesting to see more pre-shot routines. But the downsides are… mostly everything else. — D.J. Piehowski (@DJPie) January 14, 2018

The Sony Open telecast featured set-camera interviews during play and awkward angles of play that viewers were not used to seeing.

Many viewers, nonetheless, were not impressed.

golf channel right now is kinda like when CNN films trump playing from behind some bushes pic.twitter.com/eWcngwOKII — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) January 14, 2018

What a camera angle for Brian Harman’s eagle on 9! pic.twitter.com/OjhRuQm1C4 — Hogan's Book Lied (@HogansBookLied) January 15, 2018

Hey @GolfChannel @PGATOUR is there a reason you aren't showing anything but chips and putts? — Patrick Boyle (@pcboyle) January 15, 2018

Omg. @GolfChannel @nbc coverage of the @SonyOpenHawaii is awful! Just end the strike! You guys have made this great tournament unwatchable. #terribleTVGolf back to watching a football game I care nothing about. Because at least their coverage is good. #soSad — Mike Davis (@WhatsUpDavis) January 14, 2018

Meanwhile at the @SonyOpenHawaii, @GolfChannel coverage looks like it is being shot on an iPhone from the edge of the green. 50% being the backs of caddies. #shotoniphone @czabe — Jason Fischer (@iowastate_jay) January 14, 2018

The action followed a union vote rejecting a recent contract offer affecting all ITASE members handling behind-the-scenes production elements of broadcasts.

Union members picketed outside the Waialae Country Club Sunday.

“We’ve been in negotiations with Golf Channel for second contract for nine months, and they’ve proved fruitless. We rejected one vote a while back and when they put their last proposal out, 83 percent of our members rejected it,” John Culleeny, a representative for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, told Hawaii News Now. “After a couple of last minute talks, nothing happened so we just pulled the crew today. We pulled the crew in the Bahamas and we pulled the crew in Orlando.”

The strike will continue until Golf Channel comes to the table with a reasonable offer, Culleeny added.