Strike affects Golf Channel coverage of Sony Open, viewers not impressed

A strike by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (ITASE) affected Golf Channel’s coverage of the Sony Open Sunday and viewers noticed.
It was not known immediately who performed the technical duties normally handled by ITASE members during the Sony Open telecast.
This Tweet may have given us a hint.
Foltz is an on-course reporter for the Golf Channel.
The Sony Open telecast featured set-camera interviews during play and awkward angles of play that viewers were not used to seeing.
Many viewers, nonetheless, were not impressed.
The action followed a union vote rejecting a recent contract offer affecting all ITASE members handling behind-the-scenes production elements of broadcasts.
Union members picketed outside the Waialae Country Club Sunday.
“We’ve been in negotiations with Golf Channel for second contract for nine months, and they’ve proved fruitless. We rejected one vote a while back and when they put their last proposal out, 83 percent of our members rejected it,” John Culleeny, a representative for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, told Hawaii News Now. “After a couple of last minute talks, nothing happened so we just pulled the crew today. We pulled the crew in the Bahamas and we pulled the crew in Orlando.”
The strike will continue until Golf Channel comes to the table with a reasonable offer, Culleeny added.
