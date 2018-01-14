Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Patton Kizzire, Sony Open in Hawaii

Patton Kizzire Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Patton Kizzire, Sony Open in Hawaii

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Patton Kizzire, Sony Open in Hawaii

Here is a complete list of the clubs Patton Kizzire used to win the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii:

DRIVER: Titleist 917D3 (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Blue 95 TX shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 913H (19 degrees), with UST Mamiya AXIV Core 100 Hybrid shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (4), 718 CB (5-6), 718 MB (7-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist SM7 prototype (47, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home