Winner's Bag: Patton Kizzire, Sony Open in Hawaii

Here is a complete list of the clubs Patton Kizzire used to win the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii:
DRIVER: Titleist 917D3 (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Blue 95 TX shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 913H (19 degrees), with UST Mamiya AXIV Core 100 Hybrid shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (4), 718 CB (5-6), 718 MB (7-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist SM7 prototype (47, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron GoLo Tour prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
