Blayne Barber's caddie 'stable, but still completely unaware'

It’s been three days since Blayne Barber’s caddie, Cory Gilmer, was hospitalized after hitting his head in a serious fall Friday night in Hawaii. And according to Barber, doctors are continuing to search for answers.

“Checked on Cory again tonight,” Barber tweeted late Sunday evening from Hawaii. “Not much has changed from this morning. He’s stable but still completely unaware and mostly unconscious. It will be another 2-3 days before they (doctors) will know more, but he’s in great care! Will be in Hawaii for a little while. Keep praying!”

Gilmer was admitted to a neurological intensive care unit in Honolulu on Friday night after he collapsed and hit his head while at dinner. Barber, who was not with Gilmer at the time of the fall, said Saturday morning that Gilmer was unconscious and in critical condition with swelling and bleeding in his brain.

After tying for 67th Sunday at the Sony Open, Barber told reporters that Gilmer was “essentially unconscious” but that he was responsive to pain, was able to say his last name and asked a nurse to pray for him.

“Small improvement this morning for Cory,” Barber tweeted Sunday. “Still in a critical stage but asked about his friends, said his last name, and asked the nurse to pray today. He’s got a long way to go but continue to pray! Specifically that the swelling would go down in his brain.”

Barber said Sunday night that he will remain in Hawaii to be with his friend. Gilmer’s parents were also on their way to Hawaii as of Sunday morning.