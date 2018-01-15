Club: Ping G400 MAX driver

Price: $435, with Ping Alta CB graphite shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: T9S+ forged titanium face welded to 8-1-1 titanium body with a tungsten sole weight. Lofts: 9, 10.5 degrees

Available: Feb. 8



Goal

Complimenting the three previously released G400 drivers, the MAX is designed to provide distance through extreme levels of stability and forgiveness.

The Scoop

Ping released three G400 drivers last summer: the G400, the low-spinning G400 LS and the slice-fighting G400 SFTec. Think of the new G400 MAX as a standard G400 on steroids.

“A big part of where distance comes from on the G400 driver is through speed,” said Paul Wood, Ping’s vice president of engineering. “With the G400, we were able to present a smaller target to the wind while still increasing the moment of inertia and continuing on the path of moving the center of gravity lower and back. That said, going to a 460cc driver, you can accentuate that even more.”

The original G400 driver has a volume of 440 cubic centimeters, while the new MAX is an all titanium 460-cc head that is deeper and wider. Wood said that while Ping has worked to make the G400 MAX slip through the air as efficiently as possible, distance with this club comes from forgiveness.

Many of the key technologies found in the other G400 drivers are present in the G400 MAX, including arrow-shaped protrusions on the crown called Turbulators that enhance airflow efficiency on the downswing for increased clubhead speed. The crown also has Dragonfly technology, with a series of ribs extending from the topline to the back of the club to reinforce it. Designers were able to make the crown thinner and lighter between the ribs, creating discretionary weight.

A significant amount of that saved weight was repositioned in the back of the sole in the form of a high-density tungsten weight. The weight is twice as heavy as the weight in the standard G400 driver, which helps shift the center of gravity farther back and down, which also increased the moment of inertia. Wood said the standard G400 driver has a combined MOI (left, right, up and down) of 9,200 kgm2. The G400 MAX is 9,900 kgm2. (The USGA limit is 11,800 kgm2.)

Wood said less spin is created with the MAX because a special surface-roughening treatment was added to the face.