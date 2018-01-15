Club: Ping G700 irons

Price: $160 per club with Ping AWT 2.0 steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips; $175 per club with Ping Alta CB graphite shafts

Specs: Hollow, 17-4 stainless steel body with C300 maraging steel face.

Available: March 20

Goal

The first hollow iron set from Ping is designed for mid- and slow-swinging golfers who want more distance and height on their shots.

The Scoop

“This iron, more than our other irons, is really focused on easy distance,” said Paul Wood, Ping’s vice president of engineering. “It’s really for the player that used to hit his 7-iron 160 yards and now hits it 140. At the same time, it’s not distance for the sake of sacrificing everything else, but distance is definitely the priority.”

Height was also a big design goal, so engineers designed the joint where the bottom of the hitting area meets the leading edge to be especially thin, which allows it to act as a springboard and get the ball up more easily.

At the same time, the G700 irons have a machined C300 stainless steel face that is thicker in the center and thinner around the edges, so golfers should not experience “hot spots” on the face that create inconsistent distances. The face is plasma-welded to the 17-4 stainless steel body by robots. Combined with the hollow-bodied design, it allows the whole hitting area to flex more efficiently at impact to boost ball speed with a higher launch. That should produce more carry distance and help iron shots land more steeply with better stopping power.

Even though the lofts are about 0.5 degrees stronger than in last season’s G400 irons, Wood said the G700 irons hit the ball higher.

While the G700 irons do not have the custom-tuning port found on most Ping irons so fitters can fine-tune the swing weight, there is a toe weight and tip designed into the clubs. When a golfer orders a set, either 1-gram or 6-gram weights can be added as the clubs are built to personalize the feel.

The Hydropearl finish applied to all the G700 irons is the same as the finish used on Ping’s Glide wedges and G400 irons. It reduces friction with the turf by up to 40 percent, so golfers do not lose much speed in the hitting zone.