Club: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges

Price: $150 each with Ping AWT 2.0 steel shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip; $175 each with Ping CFS graphite shaft

Specs: Cast 8620 carbon steel with four sole configurations. Lofts: 46, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60 degrees

Available: Feb. 8

Goal

The Stealth version of the Glide 2.0 is for golfers who demand lots of greenside spin and control but also love black-finished, glare-resistant wedges.

The Scoop

While maintaining all the features and benefits of the Ping Glide 2.0 wedges, which were released a year ago, the Stealth version comes in an dark finish and is made from a softer material that should enhance feel.

Cast from 8620 carbon steel instead of the 431 stainless steel used to make the standard Glide 2.0 wedges, the Stealth models go through a special quench-polish-quench (QPQ) process that creates an extra-dark, long-lasting black finish.

“It’s very hard, but it still allows us to get the bendability so we can customize these wedges for loft and lie angle, just like the rest of the Glide 2.0 line,” said Paul Wood, Ping’s vice president of engineering.

An added benefit of the QPQ finish is that it is hydrophobic, meaning it repels water for enhanced contact. Ping says that by not painting the face and opting for the finish on Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges, they can generate an extra 400 rpm of spin in wet conditions.

Like the original Glide 2.0 wedges, the grooves in the wedges with 52 degrees or less loft have narrower, deeper, iron-like grooves optimized for full-swing shots. The grooves in the wedges with 54 or more degrees of loft are broader and shallower – they perform better in sand and rough because they do a better job removing water and debris from the hitting surface. The clubs with 56 or more degrees of loft also were given an extra half-groove just above the leading edge to provide extra bite and control on chip shots from tight lies.

The SS Grind (standard sole) wedges are an extremely versatile mid-bounce option. For golfers who tend to make a steeper swing with their sand and lob wedges, Ping offers the WS Grind (wide sole). The TS Grind, which is available as a 58- or 60-degree lob wedge, has extra heel and toe relief, making it especially effective at getting under balls that are played from tight fairways. Golfers who want extra help in bunkers are encouraged to try the ES Grind, which has plenty of heel relief and bounce.