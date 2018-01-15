Ping Vault 2.0 putters

Club: Vault 2.0 putters

Price: $325 each with Ping Pistol taper grip

Specs: 303 stainless steel (Ketsch, 6061 aluminum)

Available: Feb. 8

Goal

The Vault 2.0 putters pay tribute to Ping’s heritage and provide tour-caliber looks with variable-depth grooves in the face that improve distance control.

The Scoop

The Sigma line of putters that was released in 2017 showed Ping is not afraid to push the boundaries and bring new putter shapes to the market, but the Vault 2.0 line is a nod to some of the classic-looking models of the past.

Available in three finishes – platinum, stealth black and copper – each putter is machine milled.

The Vault 2.0 putters feature the updated True Roll grooved face that is found in the Sigma putters. The circular grooves milled into the face are deeper in the middle of the face and shallower toward the heel and toe because Ping researchers discovered that deeper grooves slow the ball down more than shallow grooves. So by making the grooves deeper in the sweetspot of the putter, where the ball comes off faster, Ping has normalized the hitting area. Mis-hit putts roll out nearly as far as putts hit perfectly, which should lead to more consistency and better distance control.

On the bottom of each putter is a pair of weights, one in the heel and one in the toe. They are installed in Phoenix at Ping’s headquarters and are not intended to be changed by golfers. The 34-inch, 35-inch and 36-inch putters come standard with steel weights, but custom models that are shorter than 34″ will get tungsten weights that are 7.5 grams heavier than the steel weights to boost the swing weight. Similarly, longer putters can be fitted with aluminum weights that are 7.5 grams lighter than the steel weights.

The Dale Anser, Voss and B60 are each classic-looking variations of heel-toe weighted blades and weigh 350 grams. They are ideal for golfers who create a slight arc with their putting stroke.

The ZB is a blade that is better suited for players who make a strongly arced stroke.

The Piper is a mid-size mallet designed for golfers with either a straight or slightly arced stroke and, weighing 360 grams, it is available only in Stealth.

The Ketsch is also only available in Stealth, and it is machined from 6061 aluminum and weighs 365 grams. A high-MOI mallet like the Piper, the Ketsch should work well for players who have either a straight or slightly arced stroke.