Tiger Woods opened 2018 Masters betting at 100-to-1 odds to win this April at Augusta National. Now, the latest odds have Woods at 20-1, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Current odds from @LVSuperBook to win the 2018 Masters. Some dude name Tiger opened at 100/1…now 20/1. pic.twitter.com/DIO49EgRZD — Covers (@Covers) January 15, 2018

Just seven players have better odds to win than Woods, who is joined at 20-1 by Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day. Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson are co-favorites at 7-1, followed by Rory McIlroy at 12-1.

Woods, 42, has won four Masters (1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005) among his 14 major titles.