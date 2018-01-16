Conservatory hosts 2018 Golfweek Player of the Year Classic

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Conservatory at Hammock Beach Resort will play host to the 2018 Golfweek Player of the Year Classic.

This is the second year for the renamed championship, formerly known as the Golfweek Senior National Championship.

“We felt it was the right time to change the name,” said Armand Cimaroli, Director of Events for Golfweek. “The name change more accurately represents the origin of the tournament.”

The 96-player field includes the top seven senior amateurs in the United States (age 55-64) along with the seven of the top 10 super-seniors (age 65-69) and nine of the top 10 legends (age 70+).

The annual 54-hole national ranking tournament is set to begin Tuesday on the Conservatory Course, a former PGA Tour stop and home to many, U.S. Golf Association, NCAA and Florida State Golf Association events.

With the ability to stretch the course to more than 7,740 yards, the Conservatory is a test at any level.

“With expected winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour and temperatures in the low 50s, I hope you are gentle on us,” said George Washburn, who finished 2017 at the top of the National Rankings in the Legends Division. “I hit one of the best drives of my life yesterday on No. 9 in the practice round and it only went 210 yards into the wind. The conditions were brutal.”

Being honored following play on Thursday are the 2017 Players of the Year in each division:

Legends Division

George Washburn, Frederick, Md. Ed Craig, Orlando, Fla. Joe Pavoni, Prospect, Ky.

Super Senior Division

Doug Hess, Casselberry, Fla. Evan Long, Charlotte, N.C. John Armstrong, Frostburg, Md.

Senior Division

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. Jack Hall, Savannah, Ga. Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va.

The Golfweek Yancey Ford Award will be presented to Urquit Morris for a lifetime of contributions to amateur golf.

Follow results from the Player of the Year Classic at www.golfgenius.com or by downloading the GolfGenius app for smart device. Enter the GolfGenius ID APXGQC