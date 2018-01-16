Callaway Rogue, Rogue Sub Zero fairway woods

Club: Callaway Rogue fairway woods

Price: $299.99 with Aldila Synergy or Quaranta, Project X EvenFlow and HZRDUS Yellow shaft; Golf Pride New Decade MCC grip.

Specs: Carpenter 455 stainless steel face, carbon-fiber crown. Lofts (Standard): 13.5, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23, 25 degrees; (Sub Zero) 13.5, 15, 18 degrees

Available: Feb. 23

Goal

The Rogue fairway woods borrow distance-enhancing technologies first used in Callaway drivers to deliver more ball speed and distance.

The Scoop

To help golfers hit their fairway woods farther and achieve better performance off the tee and from the fairway, designers packed several features that are typically associated with the company’s drivers into the Rogue fairway woods.

“We are really excited to bring Jailbreak technology into the fairway wood category,” said Evan Gibbs, director of metalwood research and development for Callaway. “Functionally, it really does the same thing that it does in the driver.”

Jailbreak consists of two rods that connect the crown and sole inside the body. In this case, they are steel instead of the titanium rods used inside Callaway drivers, but they still help stiffen the head so energy created at impact is not lost in the body of the club and is instead redirected to the hitting area.

The Carpenter 455 stainless steel face has a cup shape instead of being a flat piece of metal. Callaway says that by using a cup face design, the sweetspot is broadened across a larger portion of the hitting area and ball speed is protected more effectively on off-center hits.

“We wanted to be sure that we designed the Jailbreak technology and the face cup together so they would compliment each other,” Gibbs said. “We did not want these two elements to hinder each other, so it was a real challenge to bring these two elements to fairway woods.”

To lower the center of gravity, Callaway designed the Rogue fairway woods with a triaxial carbon-composite crown. It is significantly lighter than a stainless steel crown of the same size, so more of the head’s overall weight shifts toward the sole. This should help increase launch angle and make hitting the ball high in the air easier.

To ensure the Rogue fairway woods do not create excessive spin, a weight that Callaway refers to as an Internal Standing Wave was positioned behind the face and Jailbreak bars inside the head.

For golfers who create excessive spin with their fairway woods and want a club that produces a flatter, more piercing trajectory, Callaway created the Sub Zero version of the Rogue fairway woods. Instead of the weight screw being in the back of the sole, in the Sub Zero edition is it forward, between the Jailbreak bars, and that helps shift the center of gravity forward to decrease the launch angle.

“This is really a distance fairway wood that is going to be low-spin,” Gibbs said. “It still launches high, so it’s easy to hit. It’s not just for higher-head-speed players, but it’s really our maximum distance fairway wood.”