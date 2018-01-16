ECCO makes its best better with the BIOM Hybrid 3 golf shoe

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

How do you make your best better?

That was the question ECCO’s design team, led by Andrzej Bikowski, presented itself before starting on its latest project: the BIOM Hybrid 3.

The BIOM Hybrid 3 is the latest evolution of ECCO’s BIOM Hybrid line. The new shoe features a Yak leather upper protected by a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane and a Tri-Fi-Grip outsole.

“By combining our new Tri-Fi-Grip innovation with the same technological features created by the BIOM last, I believe we have achieved our goal,” Bikowski said. “The fact that all ECCO BIOM Hybrid 3 models offer complete waterproof Gore-Tex construction further exemplifies our commitment to progress and excellence.”

The Tri-Fi-Grip’s multi-purpose zonal performance structure is specifically engineered to move with the foot through the swing and is focused on three key segments:

Zone 1 centers on delivering outstanding lateral stability throughout the swing.

Zone 2 forms the middle of the outsole and is designed to enhance walking comfort through the round and beyond. It also features a durability region in the heel where shoes can be prone to wearing.

Zone 3 is a specially engineered rotational section designed to optimize the movement in the forefoot through slim, rounded lugs that promote fast and easy rotation through the swing.

Other features of the BIOM Hybrid 3 include an ECCO Racer Yak leather upper, 100-percent Gore-Tex waterproof protection guaranteed for three years, ECCO Freedom Fit (snug heel with a roomier forefoot area), BIOM Natural Motion technology (an anatomical last shape with cushioning and advanced support that brings the golfer closer to the ground) and removable Ortholite inlay soles for long-term cushioning, enhanced breathability and moisture management.

The BIOM Hybrid 3, available in men’s and women’s styles, also offers a Boa closure system option. Price: $220 with Boa, $200 with laces for men; $200 with Boa, $180 with laces for women.