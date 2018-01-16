Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s CareerBuilder Challenge? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Brian Harman. No player hotter in the game and in this week’s field than Harman. The Bulldog also has a good track record here, and was T-3 last year. Elite putter who will make a lot of birdies this week playing on relatively short courses.
- Also like: Phil Mickelson and Chez Reavie. This is an event where Mickelson has won multiple times. He even played well last year despite returning from hernia surgeries. He’s striking it and putting it well right now. Also I love Reavie’s consistency and he’s a great pick for survivor leagues.
- Sleeper: Bud Cauley. Top 12 in both strokes gained-tee to green and strokes gained-putting. Don’t be surprised if he wins this week.
- DraftKings bargain: John Peterson ($7,100). Had a nice week at Sony and loves these shootout-type events.
- Fade: Adam Hadwin. Sure, he shot 59 in the third round of this event last year, but he’s not striking it well right now, ranking No. 232 out of 235 players in strokes gained-tee to green.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Jon Rahm. He has just one start here, but the Spaniard has been absolutely on fire form-wise of late (win in Dubai late last year and runner-up at Kapalua to start 2018). And a scorching Rahm is an incredibly dangerous figure.
- Also like: Jason Dufner and Webb Simpson. Duf is feeling it with the putter and he parlayed that into a pair of top 20s to start 2018. Combine that with the fact that he won this event just two years ago, and he’s a big buy this week. Simpson is in fine form as well and used a strong weekend for a top 5 in Waialae. Can’t hurt to take a hot hand like that.
- Sleeper: Scott Piercy. He’s finished top 35 or better in three of his last four starts and is coming off a Sony week with four rounds in the 60s. He’s trending in the right direction and is most potent when there’s a layout where he can go low.
- DraftKings bargain: Harold Varner III ($6,800). Varner actually had the lead when he reached the clubhouse on Day 1 at this event last year. It eventually devolved into a missed cut, but that hot start showed he has a lot more love for this place than that early exit shows. Similarly, his recent MC at Sony masks that his form has been quite solid of late. Varner is a sneaky fit this week, all the more so because the numbers on the surface seem to say the opposite.
- Fade: Patton Kizzire. Yes, he just won. But every victory takes a lot of energy. Players often fail to follow up the next week, with that energy drain being a factor. Kizzire could only muster a T-45 the week after his Mayakoba win. I’m not expecting much better at CareerBuilder.
Dan Kilbridge
- Projected champion: Chez Reavie. The man has seven straight top-25 finishes dating back to the BMW Championship in September and he finished T-12 here last year. We’re thinking this is the week Reavie gets his first PGA Tour win since 2008.
- Also like: Kevin Kisner. Stumbled a tad with a 1-over 71 Saturday at the Sony Open, but still a model of consistency thus far in the 2017-18 season. Also like Jason Dufner, a past champion here who showed promising stretches last week in Hawaii.
- Sleeper: Brian Stuard. He missed seven straight cuts to conclude his 2016-17. We’re curious how he spent the offseason because he has three top 10s in six starts this season, including a T-4 at the Sony Open last week. Worth a shot here and an early candidate for Comeback Player of the Year.
- DraftKings bargain: Harold Varner III ($6,800). Missed the cut last week and should be firmly off the radar for most, but he opened with a 65 here last year and finished strong in 2017.
- Fade: Pat Reed. He’s a past champion here and finished T-5 at the Hero World Challenge. We just want to see a little more consistency out of Reed before considering him at $11,100.
