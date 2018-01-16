Golf year begins with alligator vs. python showdown in Florida

Alligator sightings on are routine on golf courses across Florida – but any battle between an alligator and a python is worth another look.

This clash took place at Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek in Naples.

This particular showdown is also noteworthy because pythons are an invasive species in Florida – having come to the state in the 1980s – and have earned the scorn of anglers, farmers and outdoor lovers across the Sunshine State.

In March 2017, the South Florida Water Management District began a sanctioned python hunt. The program had removed 833 invasive snakes from the Everglades as of January 12.

The non-native snakes have become an apex predator in the Everglades – sharing space with alligators and crocodiles (yes, they have those in Florida, too) atop the food chain. Hunters and their crews are paid by the state for each snake. They earn $50 if a python measures up to four feet, then an extra $25 for each foot after that. The state of Florida also pays a $200 bonus for pythons found guarding a nest with eggs.

Thanks go out to this formidable gator for doing its part.