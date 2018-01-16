Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas included on PGA Tour's 2018 Player Advisory Council

Jordan Spieth and Billy Hurley III have been picked to run for Chairman of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council.

The Tour announced all 16 members of the 2018 PAC on Tuesday. The group works with the PGA Tour board of directors and commissioner Jay Monahan on a variety of issues on Tour.

The leading vote-getter between Spieth and Hurley III will replace Davis Love III and serve a three-year term as a Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board beginning in 2019.

Here is the full list of players on the 2018 Player Advisory Council:

Daniel Berger

Stewart Cink

Paul Casey

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Billy Hurley III

Zach Johnson

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Geoff Ogilvy

Sam Saunders

Jordan Spieth

Chris Stroud

Justin Thomas

Kyle Thompson

Cameron Tringale