The Forecaddie: This Nicklaus can jam with the best

The Man Out Front couldn’t help but notice Jack Nicklaus may have a budding musician in the family.

The 77-year-old was recently at the PNC Father/Son Challenge competing with 15-year-old grandson Gary Nicklaus Jr. (who goes by “G.T.”). The teenager produced a lot of chatter with his musical prowess.

There were roughly 150-200 people at a Dec. 15 Father/Son banquet, one at which G.T. performed at Peter Jacobsen’s request.

G.T., who plays the piano and guitar, sings and has started writing his own music, jumped at the chance. That’s because G.T. relishes the spotlight, to his dad’s amazement.

“When I was 15, you weren’t going to get me up in front of a banquet full of people,” Gary Nicklaus Sr. said with a laugh.

G.T. performed “Broken Halos” by Chris Stapleton and “One Day” by Matisyahu, singing both while playing guitar. How was it all received?

Rick Smith, G.T.’s golf teacher, put it best.

“Every guy, from Lanny (Wadkins) to Peter Jacobsen to Justin Leonard walked out and they went, ‘I hope he has a giant wheelbarrow for all the money he’s going to make,’” Smith said.

Wadkins confirmed his awe, noting “he’s got a future in whatever he wants.” G.T. is also a good golfer – he’s shot 82 from the tournament tees at Augusta National – and harbors possible pro golf dreams.

So is golf or music his future?

“I have a passion for both of them,” G.T. said. “I’d say that I’ll work hard at both of them and see. … They’re both hard careers to pursue, so whichever one takes me.”

It’s good to be a Nicklaus, TMOF reckons.