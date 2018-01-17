Alabama's Nick Saban a new owner at exclusive golf club

Nick Saban’s reign in Georgia is only just beginning.

A week after heading Alabama to a thrilling 26-23 OT victory over Georgia in the national championship game in Atlanta, Saban is making a move regarding golf in the state.

Per AL.com, Saban has joined the ownership group for Waterfall Club, an exclusive golf club located in Clayton, Ga. The club includes an 18-hole golf course, a mountain lodge and a sports facility. and it’s near Saban’s lake home in northeast Georgia.

This ownership adds on to Saban’s business profile, as the Alabama head coach who has won six national titles in college football also owns an interest in several Mercedes-Benz dealerships.

Saban is among five new owners in this group. The quintet also includes former NFL coach Ken Whisenhunt, and came along after the previous owner of the club died in September.