Doug Hanzel heats up in the cold weather at Golfweek Player of the Year Classic

With brutal cold gripping most of the U.S. Eastern Coast and stretching as far south as mid-Florida, amateur golfing legend and former U.S. Senior Amateur Champion, Doug Hanzel of Savannah, Ga., was heating up the field at the Golfweek Player of the Year Classic, on the Conservatory Course at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Fla.

“I played pretty good today,” said Hanzel following his first-round 69. “I actually feel like I could have been a shot or two better, but my ball kept picking up mud.

“Even though I had an idea what it was going to do, it was difficult to control, especially hitting into the par-5 ninth hole where I wound up just making par.”

Dane Winger, head pro at the Conservatory Course at Hammock Beach Resort said, “It was one of the best rounds I’ve seen in this type of less than ideal conditions.” That’s saying a lot considering the Conservatory Course played host to the PGA Tour several years ago.

Hanzel started his round with birdies on Nos. 1, 2 and 7 before turning and playing even par on the back nine as the wind started to pick up. Hanzel’s final no-bogey card gave him a two-stroke lead over fellow Georgian, Bob Royak of Alpharetta, Ga., who finished the day with a 1-under 71.

“I’ve played against Doug quite a few times in Georgia,” said Royak. “I know how good he is and what I have to do tomorrow to be competitive.”

In the Super-Senior Division (age 65-69) Phil Pavoni of Macon, Ga., and local favorite Bob Cassamento of Palm Coast, Fla., lead the field after both posted 1-over rounds of 73. Two shots behind is Shawn McLoughlin of Newton, Conn., after a first-round 75.

The Legends Division features a four-way tie with Wayne Gardner of Mobile, Ala., George Owens of Virginia Beach, Va., Bill Engle of Alexandria, Va., and Jim Kamis of Marietta, Ga., all positing a 2-over 74 during the first round.