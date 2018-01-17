Dustin Johnson takes wait-and-see approach on Tiger Woods' comeback

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – Dustin Johnson is advising a wait-and-see approach to Tiger Woods’ return to competitive golf.

The World No. 1 is making a second appearance in the $3 million Abu Dhabi Golf Championship after finishing second last year. Johnson, who began the year with an eight-stroke victory in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, refused to get drawn in on how Woods will fare against the current crop of world stars Johnson leads.

“Obviously it’s hard to say what he’s going to do until he actually does it,” Johnson said. “I don’t like to speculate on what someone’s going to do.

“I feel like I’ve played with him a couple times and he seems to be swinging it very well and he seems to be healthy. We’ll see.

“It’s good for the game, him coming back. It brings a lot more attention to us, and a lot more people are watching, talking about it. So you know, he’s very good for the game. He has been for a long time.

“He still will continue to do a lot for the game. So him coming back, you only hope that he plays well. If he does play well, it definitely is very good for us and for the world of golf.”

Johnson finished a shot behind Tommy Fleetwood last year in Abu Dhabi. He’s hoping to draw on that experience to go one place better this year.

“This golf course suits me pretty well and I like the setup,” he said. “Last year was the first time being here, obviously playing four rounds in the tournament definitely helps. This year, I know the course a little bit better, so we’ll see. Hopefully I can play as well as I did in Hawaii.”

Johnson is one of six players from the world top 15 in the Middle East, with the Abu Dhabi government and HSBC paying huge appearance fees to guarantee one of the best fields in European golf. Justin Rose (6), Henrik Stenson (9), Rory McIlroy (11), Paul Casey (14) and Matt Kuchar (15) are the others, along with other top 20 players Tyrrell Hatton (17) and Fleetwood (18).

Johnson is the obvious favorite after Hawaii. Victory this week would help justify his seven-figure sum.

