The Forecaddie: Round of applause for Duffy Waldorf, the senior tour’s bell cow

As someone who stays active walking many fairways these days, The Forecaddie certainly admires the schedule that Duffy Waldorf played last year.

At 55, Waldorf is coming off a season where he played all 26 events on the PGA Tour Champions. To save everyone the math, that equates to 81 rounds. How did he do it? Less practice time and more kettle-bell workouts.

“The key is to pace yourself, especially when you have multiple events in a row, take some days off,” Waldorf told The Man Out Front before starting his new year at the Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando last week. “It limits the practice a little bit, but that’s fine; for me, I think it’s better for me to play. It can be a challenge, and there are definitely some ebbs and flows, so I wouldn’t recommend it for everybody. … You know, I got up at like 5:30 this morning and I felt very tired, and I thought, ‘My gosh, this is my first event of the year? I must’ve played too many last year.’”

Waldorf was one of just three players, along with Scott McCarron and Jeff Sluman, who didn’t miss an event last year on the senior circuit. So after Waldorf wrapped up his season with a T-27 showing at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and a 30th-place finish in the season-long points race, surely he hit the pillow for some much-needed rest? Nope. He added another event, the TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational.

“That was actually my 28th total event for the year,” Waldorf said, “and I won it, so I’m glad I added it.”

Waldorf, who captured the 1984 Cal State Amateur at Pebble Beach, fired a final-round, 7-under 65 to win by a shot over 2017 Schwab Cup champ Kevin Sutherland, fellow PGA Tour Champions player Tom Pernice Jr. and Web.com Tour rookie and former LSU standout Sam Burns. The field also included several PGA Tour, Web.com Tour, PGA Tour Champions and LPGA players, including McCarron, Maverick McNealy, Bryce Molder, Mike Weir and Alison Lee.

Impressive stuff if you ask TMOF, who was left so inspired by Waldorf that he’s looking to add kettlebells to his workout routine in 2018. These tournaments don’t cover themselves, you know.