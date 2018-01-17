The Forecaddie: What is a golfer, anyway?

The Forecaddie: What is a golfer? Paul Casey’s response might surprise you.

The Forecaddie is rethinking his definition of what constitutes a “golfer” after hearing Paul Casey’s definition ahead of the $3 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Seems you don’t have to play 18 or even nine holes to classify as a “golfer.” All you have to do is play a computer game or go to a driving range. That’s Casey’s take.

A recent survey in the United Kingdom revealed that 70 percent of the British public think golf is the most boring spectator sport. A YouGov survey of 1,600 British adults saw golf top the most boring list ahead of the NFL at 59 percent and cricket at 58 percent.

Maybe the royal and ancient game might not have topped the list if those surveyed had the same definition of golf as Casey.

“The number of friends I have who play Topgolf, who play some kind of computer golf game, will have some kind of fantasy golf league, they consider themselves golfers,” Casey said.

“They might not have a clue to play golf around 18 holes or have desire to, but are they golfers? Yeah, they are golfers, because they buy into the sport and they like the sport. I don’t think we have an issue.”

The Man Out Front thinks Casey’s definition of what constitutes a golfer could have national golf associations worldwide scurrying to revise participation numbers upwards. It just might not lend succour to golf course operators struggling to sell green fees.

It begs the question: just what is a “golfer?”