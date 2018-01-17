Tommy Fleetwood has an amazing Thomas Bjorn-themed phone cover

Tommy Fleetwood is in good position to make his first European Ryder Cup team in 2018, and it looks like he’s already trying to impress the captain.

Alex Noren, another European looking to make his first European Ryder Cup team, offered us a glimpse of Fleetwood’s spirit for the biennial competition.

Here is a look at the Englishman’s phone cover which has a photo of a certain someone you might recognize…

@tommyfleetwood_1 A post shared by Alex Noren (@alexnoren1) on Jan 12, 2018 at 3:34am PST

In case it’s not ringing a bell, that’s a photo of Thomas Bjorn, only the 2018 captain of the European Ryder Cup team.

Good stuff, Tommy.

Will this ultimately help Fleetwood’s chances of making the Ryder Cup squad? It probably can’t hurt! Well, we think, as Bjorn seems like the kind of guy who would find this funny.

Fleetwood had an incredible 2017 that included his winning the Race to Dubai. It seems his 2018 is off to a splendid start as well.