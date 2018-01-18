WATCH a 13-year-old beat Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood in closest-to-pin challenge

Dustin Johnson began his 2018 with a dominant victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions to only further solidify his World No. 1 ranking.

Just two weeks later, he’s losing to a teenager.

Oscar Murphy. 13, took part Thursday in a Beat the Pro challenge at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The contest took place at the 177-yard par-3 15th – making it essentially a closest-to-the-pin competition – at Abu Dhabi GC, and if you want intimidating … Murphy had to take on the group of Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Good luck with that one, kid.

Except, he remarkably proved more than ready for the challenge. Murphy took out a 3-wood and hit a beauty that ended up closer to the hole than DJ or Fleetwood did:

Playing with your hero, @McIlroyRory – ✔️ Taking down the World Number One – ✔️ Today is a day 13 year old Oscar Murphy will never forget. pic.twitter.com/yGLLUrreQc — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 18, 2018

Beating DJ and Fleetwood, who won the Race to Dubai in 2017 himself, in this contest at age 13? Can’t say that we can relate.

Even more, we really can’t relate to how casual this kid was about his triumphant strike.

“I played it a bit off the front foot, 3-wood, a nice high fade and it was just perfect,” Murphy said.

One of his victims was way more effusive.

“The pin was tucked on the right and he hit this 3-wood, just faded in to the pin,” Fleetwood said. “An unbelievable shot and me and Rory both said ‘we don’t have that in our locker.'”

McIlroy was the only member of the threesome to not succumb to the teenager in the Beat the Pro challenge, but he was also surprised by what he saw.

That’s even more telling considering McIlroy actually has known of Murphy for some time.

“Oscar lives here. He’s from Northern Ireland, so he’s been following me since the 2011 PGA Championship in Atlanta,” McIlroy said. “Every round I play here, I feel like he’s my little mascot. I wasn’t expecting to see him on the tee there – I was a little bit surprised to see him inside the ropes but he hit a great shot.”

Beating the World No. 1 and the reigning European No. 1? That’s also a bit of a surprise. But at least competitors now know that if any golfer is on a hot streak, one way to halt that is to a give a call to a 13-year-old named Oscar.