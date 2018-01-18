Club: Callaway Rogue, Rogue X hybrids

Price: $249.99 with Aldila Synergy graphite shaft and Golf Pride New Decade MCC grip

Specs: Carpenter 455 stainless steel face. Lofts (Standard): 17, 19, 21, 24, 27 degrees; (Rogue X) 18, 20, 23, 26, 29, 32 degrees

Available: Feb. 9

Goal

The Rogue and Rogue X hybrids are designed to provide more distance and protect ball speed on off-center hits more effectively.

The Scoop

These are the first hybrids made by the company that have Jailbreak technology, a feature originally designed into GBB Epic drivers in 2017 and added to the all the new Rogue woods for 2018.

Jailbreak for the hybrids includes a pair of stainless steel bars that connect the sole of the club to the crown, making the body of the Rogue hybrid stiffer at impact and leading to less of the energy being lost by deformation of the head. That energy is redirected back to the hitting area, so impact is more efficient and players can generate higher ball speeds and increased distance.

“The difficulty with adding Jailbreak technology to a hybrid is that the head is so much smaller than a driver,” said Alan Hocknell, Callaway’s senior director of research and development. “The face shape is also a lot different than a driver or a fairway wood. We had to really pay attention to where we positioned the bars inside the head.”

The 455 Carpenter steel face is not flat – it has a lip that goes around the edges and extends back into the body. This face-cup design allowed engineers to make the edges of the hitting area much thinner, which broadened the sweetspot to protect ball speed on mis-hits.

To help the Rogue hybrids hit shots higher into the air, Callaway shifted some internal mass to a weight on the sole, just behind the face. Callaway calls it Internal Standing Wave, and it lowers the center of gravity and shifts it forward.

For golfers who are looking for even more distance from their hybrids, Callaway offers the Rogue X.

“The Rogue X hybrids have the same characteristics as the Rogue X irons,” Hocknell said. “They are bigger, more strongly lofted and are longer than the standard Rogue.”

While the Rogue hybrid is more of an iron-style club, the Rogue X is deeper from face to back and is more of a fairway wood-style hybrid.