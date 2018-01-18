Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush now members at The Floridian

The Floridian has recently received a heaping of presidential prestige.

As the Forecaddie detailed, it was at The Floridian (Floridian National Golf Club being the full name) in Palm City, Fla., where Tiger Woods recently played with former President Barack Obama and unveiled an altered warmup routine.

But Obama wasn’t there as a one-off. Jim Crane, the owner of The Floridian as well as the Houston Astros, explained that the former president is actually now a member at the club.

And he’s not the only ex-commander-in-chief to join the membership at The Floridian. George W. Bush is on board, too!

Here is a look at what Crane had to say. And we’d be remiss not to add that he joins a chorus touting Woods as looking pretty freakin’ good:

Former Pres.Obama & Tiger Woods played golf w/#Astros owner Jim Crane Sat. at his Floridian Nat. Golf Club:"Tiger's really playing well.Said he's pain free..The President likes coming there..He's a new member & so is George W..We have both sides of the political spectrum covered" pic.twitter.com/r8vuKr6gq0 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 17, 2018

This membership news comes months after Obama was linked to joining a Washington D.C.-area club. If you’re wondering how long it’s been for Obama and Bush to have a same connection to a golf course, well it’s not very.

Both former presidents, along with Bill Clinton, were on hand to open action at the Presidents Cup this past fall.

Still, two of them being members at the same course is pretty interesting. And if they ever wanted to team up for a member-member at the club, it might be the most powerful grouping a club tournament has ever seen.